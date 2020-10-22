MHA Discusses Situation With Mizoram Governor Over Assam-Mizoram Border Issue

Amid the escalated border conflict between the people residing on the border areas of Assam and Mizoram, Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) communicated with Mizoram to discuss the situation. Joint Secretary (North East), of MHA Satyendra Garg called on Mizoram Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday over the border skirmish between two North-Eastern states.

Satyendra Garg had chaired the joint border talks held on Wednesday at Silchar, Assam in which Mizoram Home Secretary Pi Lalbiaksangi and his counterpart from Assam Gyanendra Dev Tripathi were negotiating how to diffuse tension in the shared border areas. Garg discussed with the Mizoram governor, the details and the expected outcomes of the joint border talks of Wednesday, apprising the governor that the home secretary-level bilateral talk was successful.

"The road blockade in the border area had been cleared and the vehicles carrying essential goods were starting to enter Mizoram from last night," Garg told Governor.

The Mizoram Governor also explained the state's stand on the border issue to Garg and expressed his faith that the officials of two states would come up with a peaceful resolution through dialogue.

Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai also gifted the book titled "Dark Days of Democracy" written by him to the Joint Secretary Garg. The gift was a token of appreciation for the joint secretary's effort in peace talks.

Prior to Silchar, the home secretary-level bilateral talks were held at Lailapur which lies close to the interstate border between Assam and Mizoram to establish peace and stability, and for plying of stranded trucks and vehicles on the Assam side of the border following the escalations on October 17. Also, the movement of trucks carrying essential items has resumed on Thursday morning, four days after the clashes.

Assam-Mizoram Border skirmish

An issue of territorial dispute in Thinghlun, Saihapui and Vairengte areas of Mizoram and Assam's Cachar and Karimganj escalated after the violent clash between the people living in border areas of the two states on October 17. Mizoram claimed that Assam did a road blockade at various points of inter-state highways connecting the two states stopping the entry of essential commodities. The two states share a common boundary of 164.6-km. Areas like Thinghlun, Saihapui 'V' and Vairengte witnessed clashes between locals. Assam claims that the incident was the handiwork of miscreants to create disturbance in the community. The chief ministers of the two states held discussions over the issue and decided to resolve the issue through dialogue as maintaining law and order.

