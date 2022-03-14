MHA examining demand for ILP implementation in Meghalaya: CM

Shillong, Mar 14 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday informed the assembly that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is examining the demand for the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the northeastern state.

He said that the state government is continuing to pursue the matter, and it will examine a demand to take all 60 MLAs of the state to Delhi to press for ILP implementation. "The MHA is examining the demand. We will continue to pursue it and hope that a conclusion will be reached," the chief minister said while replying to a query of legislator P T Sawkmie.

The chief minister said that the Meghalaya government has sent multiple letters to the MHA since the assembly on December 19, 2019 unanimously passed a resolution urging the Centre to implement ILP in the state. He said that the state government had also submitted a memorandum on the matter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Shillong on January 23 last year.

To a supplementary query of Sawkmie, the chief minister, however, said that the Meghalaya government plans to pursue the matter and convince the Centre to implement ILP in the state.

He asserted that the passage of the resolution in the House itself shows the seriousness of the state government on the issue.

Sawkmie urged Sangma to lead a delegation of all the 60 MLAs to Delhi to press for the demand, and cited how the Centre heeded Manipur's demand for ILP implementation after they passed three resolutions.

The chief minister assured the House that the suggestion to take all 60 MLAs to the national capital will be examined. PTI JOP ACD ACD

