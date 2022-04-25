MHA Seeks Report From Maharashtra Govt Over Alleged Attack On BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya

In a development, Union Home Ministry has now sought a report from the Maharashtra Government over the alleged attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya. This comes after a BJP delegation led by Kirit Somaiya held a meeting with Union Home Secretary in Delhi over the attack that took place in Mumbai's Khar. Arriving in Delhi, Somaiya slammed the Uddhav Thackeray-led State government and claimed that a “terror-like situation” prevailed in Maharashtra.

Following the event, the Union Home Ministry called up the MVA-led Maharashtra Government and sought a report on the alleged attack on Kirit Somaiya. Earlier today, Kirit Somaiya slammed the Maharashtra government while speaking to Republic TV as he arrived in Delhi to meet Union Home Secretary. Speaking to Republic, he accused Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray of running ‘Mafiaraj’ in the state.

Union Home Ministry seeks report from Maharashtra Government over alleged attack on BJP leader Kirit Somaiya

“Thackeray feels the police are mafia and he can use them. I am here to demand home ministry to intervene,” Somaiya had said. He further alleged that a fake FIR was registered against him while Shiv Sena workers continued to issue threats against him. “We'll give a detailed report and demand a special team for inquiry,” he had said. Apart from Somaiya, the delegation consisted of MLA Mihir Kotecha, MLA Amit Satam, MLA Parag Shah, MLA Rahul Narvekar, and Vinod Mishra.

Sanjay Raut mocks attack on Somaiya

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut hit out at BJP leader Kirit Somaiya after he met Union Home Secretary on Monday over a recent attack on him. Reacting to the BJP delegation's visit to Delhi, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut called it a conspiracy to defame Maharashtra. "If you have any problem then you should meet the Chief Minister of Maharashtra or the Home Minister. Crimes are reported in Uttar Pradesh too. If 17 rapes and murders happen in UP in 3 months, will you impose President's rule there?", he added.

Kirit Somaiya attacked amid Hanuman Chalisa row

On Saturday night, Shiv Sena supporters allegedly hurled stones, footwear, and water bottles at Somaiya's vehicle when he was leaving Khar police station in Mumbai. The BJP leader had gone to the police station to meet MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana who were arrested after their call for chanting Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree'.

Somaiya claimed he was attacked in the presence of police, who took no action against the attackers and instead registered a fake FIR against him. Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis has written a letter to the Union Home Secretary demanding an inquiry into the incident and strict action against the officials responsible.

