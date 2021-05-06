MHA Sends 4-member Team To West Bengal, Report On Post-poll Violence Sought In 48 Hours

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday sent a 4-member team to look into the post-poll violence in West Bengal. The Central team is expected to take a stock of the ground situation in the state and send a report within 48 hours.

This development comes hours after the MHA dialed the West Bengal Chief Secretary for a report on the disorder and warned to take the matter seriously if a report was not furnished immediately. The Home Ministry had first sought a report from the Mamata Banerjee-led government on May 3 after incidents of attacks on workers of the opposition parties began surfacing following TMC's thumping victory in the assembly polls.

Post-poll violence in West Bengal

After the Trinamool Congress recorded a landslide victory in West Bengal, political violence gripped the state with its workers running rampage and engaging in anarchy in the name of 'victory celebrations.' Both the BJP and the Left have confirmed reports of attacks on their party cadre. The saffron party has also alleged that the miscreants were torching the houses and damaging the properties of BJP leaders who had contested the polls.

Yesterday, as Mamata Banerjee took oath as the Chief Minister for her third consecutive term, the BJP boycotted her swearing-in ceremony taking an oath against 'politics of hate' instead. Gathering at the Hastings Election office, BJP MLAs along with party president JP Nadda assured that the saffron party will 'dismantle' political violence in the state. Nadda who concluded his 2-day visit to Bengal had also visited houses of the party workers who had been targeted in the days subsequent to the May 2 result.

Several human rights bodies such as the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and the National Commission for Women (NCW) have also raised concerns over the violence in the Mamata Banerjee-ruled state and sought an inquiry.