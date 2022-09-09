MHA Takes Note Of Himanta's Security Breach In Hyderabad, Seeks Report From Telangana Govt

After Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma faced physical hustling during a major political rally held in Telangana, the Union Home Ministry on Friday took note of the worrisome security breach of a Z+ security protectee and sought a response from the Telangana Chief Secretary. Earlier, the Assam government and the CRPF also wrote to the Telangana Home Secretary over the same.

Earlier in the day, a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader climbed onto the stage of a Ganeshotsav rally and dismantled Assam Chief Minister Sarma's microphone. The TRS leader has been identified as Nandu Vyas.

Soon after the security breach that was caught on camera, Vyas was taken to the Abid Road Police Station. However, he was released later in the day. After his release, the TRS leader targetted the BJP, and said, "During the rally, the Assam CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma instead of talking about what he came for, whether he came for the election campaign or not, started unnecessarily bashing our Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao."

He added, "I could not tolerate it, and therefore went up the stage, and requested him to leave. If in the future, any of your leaders come and talk ill about our CM, we will not tolerate it, and give a befitting reply to him/ her."

Himanta Biswa Sarma's security breached

Surprisingly, in order to defend its party worker, TRS national spokesperson Krishank Manne stated, "Himanta Biswa Sarma was on the stage, erected by the government of Telangana, and the whole day was abusing Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. On this particular day when the people of Telangana are busy celebrating the Ganeshotsav, the BJP is doing politics and Himanta Biswa Sarma made such statements. It has been condemned by people, and one of them, who happened to be KCR Ji's supporters did not like it, and that is why reacted. We demand Himanta Biswa Sarma to apologise to KCR Ji and the people of Telangana."

It is important to note that Himanat Biswa Sarma is a Z+ CRPF security protectee. There are allegations that outer circle security, was not provided to the Assam CM, which was the responsibility of the state.