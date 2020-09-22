MHA Writes To Assam Government Seeking Clarification On Debolal Gorlosa

The Chief Executive Member of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council Debolal Gorlosa continues to put the State government in trouble. Fresh trouble came on September 17, when the Ministry of Home Affairs wrote to the State Chief Secretary seeking clarification on Gorlosa, accused of several serious offences under IPC.

The letter is in regards to an unstarred question regarding charge sheet filed against Chief Executive Member of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council.

It may be mentioned that for the past several months there have been a lot of reports in the media on the autocratic rule of Debolal Gorlosa in NC Hills Autonomous Council, but despite the fact that he is accused of many serious offences and has also been charge-sheeted by the Assam Police, for mysterious reasons, he continues to hold the top constitutional post in the council.

The State government under Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who is also the Home Minister of the State has been accused of completely turning a blind eye towards the issue. Interestingly, the State government which gave prosecution sanction against Debolal Gorlosa, becomes mute whenever the question of removing the charge-sheeted person from the constitutional post is raised.

Several attempts to get the reaction of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on the issue turned out futile. The State BJP Chief Ranjeet Dass is also completely silent.

Earlier, in what can be termed as an unprecedented development, a former CEM and an ex-MLA had separately written to the Governor and the Chief Minister, not to allow the sitting Chief Executive Member of the council Debolal Gorlosa to hoist the tricolour on Independence Day. However, no action or reaction to the letter was witnessed.

Terrorist-turned-politician Debolal Gorlosa is a key accused in a number of cases including abduction for ransom, murder, and even sedition.

The recent development, particularly after the MHA's letter to the State government, the political dynamics of the oldest Autonomous Council of the country is definitely going for a rollercoaster ride as many top BJP leaders of the State are also not in favour of continuation of Debolal Gorlosa as the chief of the council.

