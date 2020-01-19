MHA's 'favourite & Chosen Team' J&K Team Meeting Oppn Leaders?: NCP

NCP leader Majeed Memon on Sunday has slammed the Central government's public outreach programme in Jammu and Kashmir. Taking to Twitter, the Rajya Sabha MP said MHA has spread "it's favourite and chosen team of ministers" in Kashmir to interact with people and gather true ground situation. He asked that are those leaders meeting lockup up opposition leaders and dissenters in the valley to get "whole truth?"

'Are they meeting locked up opposition leaders?'

MHA has spread its favourite and chosen team of Ministers in Kashmir to interact with people and gather true ground situation. Are they meeting locked up opposition leaders and dissenters in the valley to get whole truth ? — Majeed Memon MP (@advmajeedmemon) January 19, 2020

Former PDP leader thanks Government

Meanwhile, Former finance minister of Jammu and Kashmir and PDP leader Syed Altaf Bukhari on Sunday credited the government and the people for ensuring no deaths during the ongoing lockdown in the Valley since the abrogation of Article 370. Bukhari met with the 15 foreign envoys who visited the Valley and had briefed on the current situation in Kashmir. Bukhari had been expelled from the party in January 2019 for alleged 'anti-party activities'. “No one died after the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K. For this, the credit goes to the government as well as to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. I want to congratulate both of them,” said Bukhari to ANI.

'BJP's attempt to mislead people of the country'

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday had called the Union Ministers visit "an attempt by the BJP-led government to mislead people of the country about the situation of the Valley." Attacking the government, Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "It is an attempt made by the Government of India to mislead people of the country and the world. It is not that the people elsewhere should be satisfied but the people of Jammu and Kashmir should be satisfied."

"As far as Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, things have remained unchanged and things are going from bad to worst. There is no power, no electricity, no development work going on and everything is at standstill. Business is zero and almost 40% of industries are closed," said the Congress leader.

Union Ministers meet people on the ground in the Valley

On the 2nd day of the public outreach programme in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, nine Union Ministers are visiting different blocks of Jammu division to meet people on the ground and seek their feedback on various developmental initiatives and schemes. Ministers will also inaugurate several developmental projects besides listening to public grievances. This is a part of the central government's special public outreach programme to disseminate information about the importance of its policies for the overall development of Jammu and Kashmir and its people.

On the first day of the programme on Saturday, Union Ministers Dr Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Ashwini Kumar Choubey visited Jammu and Samba districts and inaugurated several projects. The ministers reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir has seen a new dawn of development since the abrogation of article 370 and it will see an exemplary development in the coming years.

