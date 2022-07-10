Michael Lobo Clears Air Around Reports Of His Exit From Congress; 'These Are All Rumours'

Refuting all the rumours regarding his reported exit from Congress, the party's Legislature leader Michael Lobo has himself come forward and clarified that he is not quitting the grand old party. Earlier in the day, reports started coming in suggesting that the party leader along with several other MPs will be exiting the Congress and will further join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) thus triggering multiple speculations over the developments.

Speaking regarding the same, Michael Lobo, while refuting the reports of his exit, asserted that there is nothing as such. "The Assembly session is starting and one rumour has to be spread by somebody or the other. I've not been told, if I'm told I'll tell you first", he told ANI.

These are all rumours. There's nothing as such. Assembly (session) is starting & one rumour has to be spread by somebody or the other. I've not been told, if I'm told I'll tell you first: Goa Congress leader Michael Lobo on rumours that few Congress leaders are joining BJP(09.07) pic.twitter.com/2lmznmLLdd — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2022

Similarly, AICC Goa in charge, Dinesh Gundu Rao also turned down such rumours stating that all the MLAs of the Congress party are intact as he claimed that the BJP is trying to poach Congress MLAs and intimidate them.

On the hand, Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar has also rejected the speculations calling it all a 'rumour' and further slamming the BJP for creating confusion among people.

Reports over Congress MLAs shift over to BJP

As per the reports surfacing regarding Goa Congress leaders' defection to the BJP, it was said that Michael Lobo along with nine other MPs will be joining the BJP on Sunday.

Notably, Lobo along with his wife Delilah Lobo had quit BJP in January this year and joined Congress ahead of the Goa Assembly Elections.

