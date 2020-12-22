Mid-term Polls Likely In Bihar Due To Differences In NDA: RJD's Shivanand Echoes Tejashwi

Elaborating on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav claim's that mid-term Assembly Elections would take place in Bihar next year, senior party leader Shivanand Tiwari explained that it was not an assertion but a possibility, owing to the differences within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"Tejashwi did not say that mid-term polls will happen in Bihar. He meant that there are differences in the NDA, due to which election could take place, and we (RJD) should be ready for that. Cabinet expansion has not been done yet by the Chief Minister. In this context, Tejashwi wanted his party workers and asked them to stay alert," Tiwari said on Tuesday.

In an explosive prediction on Monday, Tejashwi Yadav had claimed that there will be a mid-term Assembly election in Bihar in 2021. He said this while addressing a meeting of all RJD members who contested in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly polls.

Yadav also announced that a 'Dhanyawad Yatra' (Thanksgiving procession) shall be organised after Makar Sankranti in 2021 to thank the people for making it the single-largest party in the recently concluded state Assembly elections.

Bihar Assembly polls

The 2020 Bihar Assembly election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05% as against that of 56.66% in the 2015 polls. The polls turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against that of 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JD(U), Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively. With 4 seats each, VIP and HAM (S) had a crucial role to play in the ruling alliance breaching the majority mark. Similarly, AIMIM made a huge mark in Bihar politics as 5 of its candidates were declared winners.

