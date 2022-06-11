Miffed By Rajya Sabha Poll Result, MVA Mulls Legal Action Against Election Commission

After suffering a major setback in the Rajya Sabha elections, Maharashtra's ruling alliance expressed dismay over the poll results and accused the Election Commission of favouring the BJP. Leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi blamed the poll panel for the defeat of the fourth candidate and said they would seek legal opinion on the same.

“Election Commission made our one vote invalid. We objected to two votes but no action was taken on that. Election Commission favoured them (BJP),” Shiv Sena spokesperson Raut told media persons.

"Not happy with Election Commission's decision. MVA will take legal opinion then will decide further course of action," said Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Jayant Patil. Similar views were expressed by Congress minister Yashomati Thakur.

The Bharatiya Janata Party won three of the six Rajya Sabha in Maharashtra, while MVA alliance partners - Shiv Sena, NCP & Congress - bagged one seat each. The contest was for the sixth seat, which was bagged by BJP's Dhananjay Mahadik, defeating Shiv Sena's Sanjay Pawar.

BJP wins Maharashtra prestige battle

The high-stake battle turned out to be a nail-biting affair with the Congress and BJP trading charges, even approaching the Election Commission.

"Elections are contested not just for the fight, but the victory. Jai Maharashtra," tweeted BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, whose refusal to have a consensus candidate for the Rajya Sabha led to elections in the state after 24 years.

The counting of votes started after an eight-hour delay amid complaints of cross-voting and rules violations by the BJP and the ruling alliance. Both BJP and the Shiv Sena approached the Election Commission, alleging cross-voting and seeking disqualification of votes.

After the stunning setback, Congress leaders admitted shortcomings in coordination in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi. Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat told reporters in Vidhan Bhavan that it is a matter of study as to what went wrong.

“BJP was cunning in holding up the counting and getting one vote invalid. We were confident that all four of our candidates will win comfortably,” the Congress leader said.

