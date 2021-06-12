Miffed Over Performance Grading Index, Sisodia Claims PM Modi 'hiding' Punjab CM's Failure

AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday alleged a 'secret' friendship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Punjab CM Amarinder Singh after the state was ranked number one in the Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2019-20 by the Centre.

"Captain (Amarinder Singh) has got the blessings of Modiji. Delhi's schools have been ranked much below. Nearly 800 government schools in Punjab have been shut down in the last five years and many schools have been handed over to private entities. Yet, Punjab has been ranked on the top," he said.

Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister of Delhi claimed that Punjab's government schools are in a ‘miserable state’ yet the Central report says that the schools are outstanding. "This shows 'jugalbandi' between two leaders," he added.

Sisodia alleged that government schools in Punjab have poor educational facilities and parents prefer to send their children to private schools. The Delhi Minister alleged that the index is an effort to hide the incompetence of the Congress government in the field of school education.

"Maybe later, the Central government will release another report saying Punjab's hospitals are the best. There is a secret friendship between Modiji and Captain," he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in opposition in the Congress-governed Punjab where Assembly polls is slated for early next year. PM Modi's BJP is another opposition party in the state.

Punjab govt schools best in India: Govt Index

The Centre released the performance grading index of school education for the year 2019-20 on Sunday. Showing significant improvement from the previous 13th position attained in 2018-19, Punjab topped the charts this time with a score of 929 out of 1,000, followed by Chandigarh (912) and Tamil Nadu (906).

Punjab is the top performer in terms of school education whereas Delhi is at number six in these rankings, giving the former an upper hand. The assembly elections in Punjab are due early next year.

(With inputs from agency)