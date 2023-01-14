Miffed Upendra Kushwaha Hits Out At RJD; Accuses Party Of Advancing BJP's Agenda

The Janata Dal United (JDU)'s parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha is miffed over Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision not to appoint another Deputy CM other than Tejashwi Yadav. Having already been denied a ministerial position in the cabinet, Kushwaha said that the 'RJD is working with the BJP' and expressed his desire to be a part of the decision-making process.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Kushwaha said, "I definitely feel that these people are intentionally working on the agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party because of the way Sudhakar (Singh) Ji continuously made personal comments on the CM and he is still doing it." Two ministers from the RJD quota - Sudhakar Singh and Kartik Kumar resigned within a couple of months of the formation of the Grand Alliance government in August last year.

"And Honourable Education Minister (Chandrashekhar) of Bihar and his statements made in the last few days purely seem to be based on BJP's agenda. Because if you discuss such subjects, then only the BJP will be favoured, everyone knows this," Kushwaha said. "Our agenda should not be this. Our agenda is social justice, secularism, and development. And it would be favourable for us if we have discussions on these agendas. The Honourable Education Minister is playing on the pitch of the BJP," he further said.

When asked if Chandrashekhar's decision of calling Shri Ramcharitmanas a spreader of hatred was wrong he agreed that it was hurtful and reiterated that he is working to further BJP's agenda.

Kushwaha's dream of becoming Deputy CM crushed

Nitish Kumar on Wednesday ended speculations that a top leader of his JDU was being considered for the post of Deputy CM other than Tejashwi Yadav. Kushwaha had previously said that he has been made to sit in the pavilion by the JDU for two years now.

"We are a seven-party coalition and each constituent has a fixed share. Those ministers who vacated posts may be accommodated accordingly. We may have some more from the Congress as well," the Bihar CM said revealing that new faces may be inducted in the council of ministers from the allies RJD and the Congress. Notably, Congress has 19 MLAs in the 243-strong assembly. Tejashwi Yadav's RJD, with 79 MLAs, is the single largest party, while the JDU has 45.