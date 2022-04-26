Milind Deora Posts Cryptic Tweet After Prashant Kishor Dumps Congress Ahead Of 2024

Hours after poll strategist Prashant Kishor declined to join the Congress, party leader and former MP Milind Deora posted a cryptic tweet. Taking to Twitter, Milind Deora tweeted a lyric from renowned singer Bob Dylan's song Subterranean Homesick Blues. "You don't need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows", tweeted Deora, possibly pointing toward the situation of the Congress party.

You don't need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows ~ @bobdylan pic.twitter.com/jK1XYd8bql — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) April 26, 2022

It should be noted that this also comes after Prashant Kishor declined the Congress party's offer and has refused to join it ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Many have linked Deora's tweet with the grand old party as it has faced setbacks in the recent times.

Prashant Kishor dumps Congress ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

After refusing to join the Congress, poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday remarked that the party needs "leadership and collective will" to fix deep-rooted structural problems within it through transformational reforms. He also revealed that he declined the grand old party's offer.

"I declined the generous offer of Congress to join the party as part of the Empowered Action Group (EAG) and take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms," tweeted Prashant Kishor

This massive political development comes as Kishor has held several meetings in the last 15 days with the Congress top brass. He had also given a proposal to revamp the party ahead of the 2024 general election along with a detailed presentation that outlined a road map for the 2024 General elections.