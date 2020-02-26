Riots In Delhi Have 'turned National Capital Into National Shame', Says Milind Deora

Congress leader Milind Deora on Wednesday raised concerns over the ongoing violent clashes in northeast Delhi and said that fellow citizens rioting against one another have turned the national capital into “national shame”.

Taking to Twitter, Milind Deora said that groups of people fighting against each other, whether by hurling stones opening fire are spoiling the image of the country.

Hindu or Muslim,

Pro-CAA or anti-CAA,

Stones or guns,

Left or right...



Fellow citizens rioting against one another have converted India’s national capital into its national shame!#DelhiRiots2020 — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) February 26, 2020

Milind Deora's comments came after incidents of violence escalated in Delhi and at least 20 people lost their lives including a police constable and an Intelligence Bureau officer. Nearly 200 people have been reportedly injured in the clashes.

Violence in Delhi, Death toll rises to 20

Violence broke out in several areas in north-east Delhi, on Sunday evening. Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both resorted to stone-pelting. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot and tried to contain it.

Amid the rampant violence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and other officials also participated in the meeting.

Subsequently, the Delhi borders were sealed. The Home Ministry deputed SN Shrivastava as the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order). Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited the DCP North East in Seelampur to review the security situation.

As per official records, the death toll for the violence on Delhi street has risen to 20 while 189 people have been reported to have sustained injuries in the clashes. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court (SC) called the Delhi violence "unfortunate", however, it refused to entertain pleas on them.

The Delhi High Court said it won't let another 1984 happen in India under its watch while hearing a petition concerning the riots in the national capital.

