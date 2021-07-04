Milind Deora Urges Maharashtra Govt To Allow COVID Vaccinated Persons To Take Local Trains

Congress leader Milind Deora, through his tweet on Sunday, July 4, requested Maharashtra Government to resume local trains in the capital to enhance the COVID-19 vaccination drive. As per the Congress leader, 10% of Mumbaikars are fully vaccinated and 33% have had just one jab. State capital Mumbai on Saturday reported a slight increase in cases with 571 fresh COVID-19 infections and 21 deaths."GoM should permit local trains to ply for vaccinated Mumbaikars", tweeted Milind Deora.

10% of Mumbaikars are fully vaccinated & 33% have had one jab.



Lockdowns & high employee commuting costs have gutted Mumbai’s economy, putting MSMEs out of business.



GoM should permit local trains to ply for vaccinated Mumbaikars. This will also boost vaccine acceptance. — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) July 4, 2021

The local train in Mumbai has been under closure since April as COVID cases in the city as well as in the nation had witnessed an unprecedented surge. The move was taken to break the chain of coronavirus spread and currently, the infection rate has considerably decreased however the state government has not allowed the resumption of certain activities to bring the virus spread completely under control. Meanwhile, Maharashtra administered 3,31,10,659 doses of anti-COVID-19 jabs in the latest tally. However, the vaccination drive in Mumbai was recently shut down due to a shortage of vaccines and resumed on Friday,July 2. The drive is being conducted with a limited capacity and expected to pace up soon.

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive

Meanwhile, India’s cumulative vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 35 crore on Saturday, July 3. A total of 35,12,21,306 vaccine doses have been administered through 46,04,925 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on July 4. A total of 63,87,849 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health ministry. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021. The Union Government is ramping up steps to accelerate and expand the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

Maharashtra COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 9,489 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 153 fatalities while 8,395 patients recovered according to the state Health Department. With the new additions, the tally of infections in Maharashtra reached 60,88,841 and the death toll to 1,22,724, it added in a statement. The count of recoveries in Maharashtra now stands at 58,45,315, leaving the state with 1,17,575 active cases. The recovery rate in Maharashtra now stands at 96 per cent and the case fatality rate is 2.01 per cent.