'Mimic What Dharmendra Did In Sholay': TMC Reacts To Babul Supriyo Quitting Politics

Trinamool Congress spokesperson and party state general secretary Kunal Ghosh on Saturday reacted to Babul Supriyo's decision to quit politics. The TMC leader said that Mamata Banerjee's party is not giving any importance to him. He also criticised Supriyo for sharing this development on Facebook rather than going to the Speaker.

"We're not giving any importance to him (Babul Supriyo) as it's a clear gimmick. Lok Sabha is in session, he must tender his resignation to the Speaker. Instead of it, he's using FB only to attract his Delhi leaders because he's now a dissident leader. It is just a mimic like what Dharmendra did in Sholay in that scene where went up the tank," tweeted Ghosh, adding that Supriyo is acting after he was ousted from the Union Cabinet.

Babul Supriyo quits politics

Babul Supriyo, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of parliament from Asansol in West Bengal, on Saturday, said he was quitting politics. Taking to Facebook, the former minister, however, made it clear that he is not joining any other party.

In the post, the two-time Lok Sabha MP wrote: "Goodbye! I took the advice of father, mother, wife, and friends, and after hearing them all, I affirm that I am not going to any other party - TMC, Congress, CPIM, nowhere. I am confirming that nobody has called me. I am going nowhere. I am a one-team player! Have always supported one team #MohunBagan - Have been with only one party - BJP West Bengal. That’s it!!

He further said that though he was quitting politics, he would continue to serve society. "For doing social work, you need not be in politics," the Bollywood singer wrote, adding that he will work on organising himself.

The former Union Minister also thanked BJP leaders JP Nadda and Amit Shah for 'their love'. "...they might think I'm 'bargaining' for a 'position'...I pray they don't misunderstand me, forgive me..." he wrote.

Earlier this month, he was dropped as Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change in the cabinet rejig on July 7.

Image Credit: ANI