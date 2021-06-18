Min Hardeep Singh Puri Briefs Media On 13 New Oxygen Plants Set Up Under PM CARES

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday briefed the media on details related to oxygen plants, PM CARES Fund and vaccines. The Union Minister added that details pertaining to oxygen plants and the hospitals have been shared. Speaking on the PM Cares Fund, Puri informed that 13 oxygen plants were sanctioned using the funds. Moreover, a list of additional plants has also been sent, the Union Minister informed. Puri also revealed that the Delhi Langar Society reached out to the Centre and informed that they are also installing four oxygen plants.

Min Hardeep Puri divulges details on 13 new oxygen plants set up using PM CARES

"I am happy to inform you that among these 13 oxygen plants, we are trying to make most of them operational by June 30 while others will be fully operational till August 15," said Hardeep Singh Puri.

On the issue of the supply of essential drugs, the Union Minister informed that many states feel that they are not getting a fair share. Citing an analysis of Punjab and Assam, Puri informed that the population of both states is roughly similar. However, he added that Uttar Pradesh has a population of 20 crores.

"My team did an analysis and found out that the number of Remdesivir supplied by the Centre per hundred thousand people. For Assam, it is 323 while UP has 264. Punjab on the other hand has 632, which is almost double as compared to Assam and Uttar Pradesh," he said "This might not be an indicator as many states also procure it themselves. But for anyone to suggest that they have been shortchanged or denied the legitimate share is a falsification." he added

Hitting out at the Punjab government, the Hardeep Singh Puri added that it claimed to have procured 4.29 lakh doses of Covishield at the cost of Rs 13.25 crores. He added that the average for the claimed amount is Rs 309 per dose. Moreover, the Union Minister also added that the Punjab government had also procured 1,14190 doses of Covaxin at a cost of Rs 4.70 crores. As per the Puri, the average for a single dose would be Rs 412 per dose.