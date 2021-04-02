Miniature Artist Campaigns For AIADMK; Rotates 234 Peg-tops In 7 Min Using Two Fingers

As Tamil Nadu's first phase assembly draws closer, back-to-back election campaigns can be witnessed by the political parties and the supporters in the poll-bound state. On Thursday, a miniature artist rotated 234 peg-tops apparently in seven minutes using just two fingers to campaign for the AIADMK. The artist urges all party workers to work like peg-tops and said he used two fingers to rotate the tops which denote AIADMK's two-leaf symbol.

PM Modi in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Tamil Nadu to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance AIADMK for the upcoming state elections. He will be addressing rallies in Madurai. On Thursday, PM Modi reached Madurai and visited the famous Meenakshi Amman temple in this city, and offered prayers. Modi was clad in the traditional 'veshti' (dhoti), shirt, and 'angavastram' during his visit, the Tamil Nadu BJP said on its official Twitter handle. It also shared pictures of Modi, here to address an NDA poll rally on Friday, being received by temple priests who accorded 'poorna kumbha' honour to him.

He will also visit the poll-bound state of Kerala and hold rallies in Pathanamthitta at 1.45 pm and in Thiruvananthapuram at 6.16 pm.

Tamil Nadu Elections 2021

Elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6, with the results declared on May 2. There will be elections for 234 seats in the state, with the Congress-DMK alliance and the BJP-AIADMK alliance lock horns for power. While the MK Stalin-led party is fighting in an alliance with Congress, CPI, MDMK, VCK, IUML and MMK, AIADMK's allies include BJP, PMK, and other smaller parties.

234 seats (44-SC, 2-ST)

88,936 polling stations

Assembly term ending on May 24

Date of polling- April 6

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI/ANI)