Mining Lease Case: Jharkhand HC Refuses To Defer Hearing Of PILs Against CM Hemant Soren

In a big setback for the Jharkhand government, the Jharkhand High Court has refused the request of the state government to defer the hearing of PILs against Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the mining lease case. The Advocate General of Jharkhand had filed a petition to seek an adjournment.

Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan informed the High Court that he and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal have turned COVID positive and hence it will be difficult for them to attend the hearing. Two PILs related to shell companies and CM Soren availing mining lease are scheduled to be heard by the High Court on June 17.

The petition before the Jharkhand High Court seeks a probe into alleged abnormalities in the granting of mining leases and also into the financial transactions of some shell firms allegedly operated by CM Soren's family and associates.

On June 3, the Court had stated that it was of the considered opinion that pleas cannot be tossed away on the ground of maintainability and it will hear the matters on merit.

Three PILs have been filed before the Jharkhand HC seeking a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the allegations of misuse of office, corruption, and money laundering against the Chief Minister. Meanwhile, CM Soren has rejected allegations levelled against him.

Mining lease case: EC summons Jharkhand CM on June 28

The Election Commission has also summoned CM Hemant Soren on June 28 in the mining lease case. The poll panel had issued a notice under Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act (RPA) which deals with the disqualification of a lawmaker for government contracts.

Recently, CM Hemant Soren's brother Basant Soren appeared before the poll body through his counsel after being served a notice under Section 9A. His counsel had claimed that the plea filed against the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA seeking his disqualification over co-owning a mining company was not maintainable and had doubted the Election Commission's jurisdiction in hearing the matter.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: PTI