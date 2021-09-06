Minister Balyan Raises Questions On Farmers Union Seeking Pak Praise; Slams BKU Leader

Responding to Radio Pakistan's tweet on Bhartiya Kisan Union's Kisan Mahapanchayat, Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan termed it more of a 'political gathering' rather than an actual Mahapanchayat. He also slammed BKU leader Rakesh Tikait for being a tool for the country's rival, suggestively Pakistan.

Union Minister slams BKU leader Tikait

Raising questions on Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, Union Minister and Muzaffarnagar MP Sanjeev Balyan said that farmer leaders need to think about if they need Pakistan's appraisal for their protest against the PM Modi-led Union Government. He reportedly said, "When elections come, everyone indulges in rallies and Uttar Pradesh gets too many rallies. But farmer's leaders need to decide about whether they want prayers from the Pakistan government.

Further, he said, "Those who are India's enemies or oppose us, whether these leaders want to be liked by our rivals like Pakistan. They need to decide for themselves."

Talking about the involvement of other political parties in the farmers' protest, he warned the farmers of getting used by other political parties for their own propaganda. Balyan also criticised the Mahapanchayat and said that it is a political gathering as farmer's issues are not discussed in that gathering. He said that the Mahapanchayat mostly represents the other parties with their banners and flags.

Earlier on Sunday, a Kisan Mahapanchayat was held in Muzaffarnagar, which saw protests against the Centre's farm laws. It also saw participation from many other political parties. Speaking on the same, the BJP leader showed confidence and said that BJP will win in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections again.

Bhartiya Kisan Union on Farm Laws

On Monday, Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait compared the three farm laws with COVID-19 and said that the laws are slowly suffocating the life of farmers, unlike the COVID-19 which kills people instantly. He was responding to the questions raised at the risk of COVID-19 transmission during the Mahapanchayat organised on Tuesday, September 7.

Further, responding to Union Minister Balyan's offer to join BJP, Rakesh Tikait said that he has no intention of joining politics and only looks forward to resolving the issues of the farmers.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI)