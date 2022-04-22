Minister Naqvi Slams Tauqeer Raza's Remarks; 'those Trying To Hijack Peace Won't Succeed'

In another reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Union Minister for Minority Affairs and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has launched a fierce attack on the UP cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza and the Congress party saying that people like these are just trying to hijack the peace and prosperity with the use of "political hypocrisy" and "panic".

Speaking exclusively to Republic on the same, Union Minister Naqvi keeping in view the recent violent clashes including Jahangirpuri violence said that the BJP is prioritising "peace and prosperity" while some people are only strategising to hijack the peace efforts. "Such people lose and start getting involved in riots, but the people of India will reject their politics of divide", he added making a veiled attack on Congress.

Also, referring to the controversial statements made by the Islamic cleric Tauqeer Raza, he said that these people who are trying to become the spokesperson of the Muslim community are the ones trying to sideline them from the mainstream of development and thus, the community must remain aware of them.

Earlier in the day, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla and MP Minister Vishvas Sarang were among the ones to lash out at the controversial cleric for his personal attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and for threatening the government to start 'Mahabharata'.

UP cleric Tauqeer Raza's controversial remarks against BJP-led Centre

Notably, these reactions came after the controversial cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza while referring to the Jahangirpuri demolition drive, threatened to start 'Mahabharat' if the bulldozer attacks are not stopped by the administration. Raza, who was addressing a press conference on Thursday, also issued an ultimatum, further warning that Muslims will storm Delhi and start a 'Jail Bharo Andolan' after Eid if, both the state and the central governments do not change their ways.

Also hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he compared him with 'Dhritarashtra' - the blind king from Mahabharata and said that the PM is working like 'Dhritarashtra', and if he does not change, a real 'Mahabharat' will take place in India.

On the other hand, a day after making these statements, Raza while speaking to Republic on Friday clarified his stance and said that he did not call for violence but asked PM Modi to control the situations developing across the country.

Image: Republic