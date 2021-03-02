Minister Responds As Congress Sees Election Motive In PM's Vaccination Nurses' Home States

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his first Covid-19 vaccine jab on March 1, a controversy erupted as the Opposition linked PM's vaccination to the ongoing election campaigns in 4 states and one Union Territory. Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Tuesday has urged the Opposition to not insult the country's Corona Warriors by politicising the drive.

While speaking with Republic, Patel said that the effort was made by the Opposition to spread confusion. He also added they should not insult the country's nurses, after the fact that the two nurses hailed from Kerala and Puducherry somehow became a talking point.

"These people who were earlier saying why they did not take the vaccine before, are now raising questions. Instead of seeing PM's dedication, they are observing Assam's 'Gamchas'. Congress leaders should not insult the people of Assam, Puducherry and Kerala. Everyone knows the most number of nurses come from which states of the country. They should avoid such statements. Rahul Gandhi insults North Indians in the South and their MPs insults South Indians. So the party should decide among themselves what should be said," Patel added.

Patel also hailed PM Modi and said that the government already had a clear roadmap of the vaccination drive.

"The Prime Minister always fulfils his promises and I have congratulated him for that. When the Vaccination drive started the roadmap was prepared. It was very clear corona warriors & paramilitary forces will be vaccinated in the first phase as they were a priority. After that in the second phase, senior citizen and people with comorbidities are being vaccinated. So the Prime Minister was the first one to get vaccinated in the second phase", he said.

On Monday, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury highlighted that nurses from two poll-bound states were present during the PM's inoculation process. While acknowledging that this might be a mere coincidence, the senior Congress leader hinted that PM Modi might have had electoral considerations in mind. Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, and West Bengal will be held in the March 27- April 29 period with the counting of votes scheduled on May 2.

