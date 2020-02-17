The Debate
Ministry Taking Coronavirus Seriously While Granting Visa To Chinese Wrestlers: Rijiju

Politics

Sports Ministry has clarified that the government was taking the epidemic disease Coronavirus very seriously while granting any Visa to Chinese Wrestlers

Written By Suman Ray | Mumbai | Updated On:

Sports Ministry has clarified that the government was taking the epidemic disease Coronavirus very seriously while granting any Visa to Chinese Wrestlers for the upcoming Asian Wrestling Championship.

'No discrimination'

"We do not deny a visa to any sportspersons from any country as we adhere to Olympics charter and keep sports away from politics. We do not attach political differences with Sports & granting visas. But when it comes to a health issue, it's a different matter. We have a different yardstick in measuring that but we cannot discriminate anyone but if its a serious issue we will look into the matter. We have cleared from our end but if it gets blocked for other technical reasons including then we will look into the matter," Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Monday on the sidelines of Khelo India event.

Published:
COMMENT
