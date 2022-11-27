Minor Girl Raped In Rajasthan's Dholpur; Complaint Filed, Medical Examination Conducted

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
In another shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl from Rajasthan's Dholpur was allegedly raped. The victim was later sent for a medical examination.
According to the Rajasthan police station in-charge Manju Faujdar, "A complaint has been filed pertaining to the rape of a 15-year-old girl in Dholpur. The victim's medical examination was conducted. A case has been filed under POCSO Act."
Rajasthan | A complaint has been filed pertaining to the rape of a 15-year-old girl in Dholpur. The victim's medical examination was conducted. Case filed under POCSO Act: Manju Faujdar, PS incharge pic.twitter.com/tv40wqmskx— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) November 27, 2022
In a similar incident, a complaint was filed on November 23 against a man, who is identified as Harshal More, for raping a girl in Maharashtra's Nashik. During preliminary investigation and interrogation, it was found that the accused had raped 5 more girls.
Yesterday, November 26, five separate cases were filed against the man under IPC, POCSO Act & SC/ST Atrocities Act. According to sources, the accused runs an ashram in the district.
Maharashtra | A complaint was filed on Nov 23 against a man, Harshal More, who runs an ashram, for raping a minor girl, in Nashik. After questioning it was found he raped 5 more girls. 5 separate cases filed y'day under IPC, POCSO Act & SC/ST Atrocities Act:DCP Kirankumar Chavan pic.twitter.com/WrivGZj8g3— ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2022