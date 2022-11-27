Last Updated:

Minor Girl Raped In Rajasthan's Dholpur; Complaint Filed, Medical Examination Conducted

According to Rajasthan police, a complaint has been filed pertaining to the rape of a 15-year-old girl in Dholpur. The victim's medical examination was done.

Megha Rawat
In another shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl from Rajasthan's Dholpur was allegedly raped. The victim was later sent for a medical examination.

According to the Rajasthan police station in-charge Manju Faujdar, "A complaint has been filed pertaining to the rape of a 15-year-old girl in Dholpur. The victim's medical examination was conducted. A case has been filed under POCSO Act."

In a similar incident, a complaint was filed on November 23 against a man, who is identified as Harshal More, for raping a girl in Maharashtra's Nashik. During preliminary investigation and interrogation, it was found that the accused had raped 5 more girls. 

Yesterday, November 26, five separate cases were filed against the man under  IPC, POCSO Act & SC/ST Atrocities Act. According to sources, the accused runs an ashram in the district. 

