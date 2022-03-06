Minor Reshuffle Of Tripura BJP Executive Committee

To strengthen the BJP organisation in Tripura, the party carried out a minor reshuffle of its executive committee by inducting three new vice presidents and four spokespersons, a senior party leader said on Sunday.

With the induction of three new vice presidents, the party will now have seven vice presidents. The new vice presidents are Rebati Tripura (MP), Uttara Debbarma and Amit Rakshit, while the other four are Rajib Bhattacharjee, Rampada Jamatia, Rebati Mohan Das and Dr Ashok Sinha.

The four new state party spokespersons are - Ashmita Banik, Manika Das Dutta (Deputy Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation), Bimal Chakma and Kartik Tripura. The other three spokespersons are Subrata Chakraborty, Prabir Chakraborty and Nabendu Bhattacharjee.

The three general secretaries - Tinku Roy, Papia Dutta and Kishore Barman - will continue in their position.

BJP state president Dr Manik Saha has already cleared their names for the party's different position to strengthen the organization ahead of the next Assembly elections, party general secretary Tinku Roy said on Sunday.

"The reshuffle in the organization has been made as the present state committee under the leadership of Dr Manik Saha just completed two years in office. In BJP, the party gets a new committee after every three years. Since Assembly elections are left for only one year, Dr Saha led committee will remain in place until the poll process gets completed," he said.

Roy further said the BJP executive committee's meeting which was due in December is scheduled to take place in April because of some unavoidable circumstances.

Earlier, the BJP state unit has brought some changes at the district level by changing district presidents of three districts - Sadar (Urban), Sepahijala (North) and Unakoti district.

