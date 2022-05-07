The National Commission for Minorities has written a letter to the Punjab Government, seeking a factual report on allegations of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga not being allowed to wear a turban during his arrest by the Punjab police. The letter has been written by A Dhanalakshmi, Joint Secretary to the Government of India to Anirudh Tiwari, Chief Secretary of Punjab. Taking suo-motu cognizance, the Commission has called the alleged incident a "serious case of violation of religious rights of a Sikh person".

The letter stated, "The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) formed under the NCM Act, 1992, has been, inter-alia, entrusted with the responsibility to safeguard the interest of minority communities. Besides, the role of the Commission is also to undertake confidence-building measures in light of new and emerging challenges."

"The Commission has taken suo-motu cognizance of the media reports that Mr Tajinder Singh Bagga, a person belonging to the Sikh Minority community, was allegedly not allowed to wear of turban during his arrest by Punjab Police on 6.5.2022. This is a serious case of violation of the religious rights of a Sikh person," it added.

A factual report on the alleged incident and media report has been sought by the National Commission for Minorities within 7 days, latest by May 14.

'Didn't even let him wear turban': Tajinder Bagga's Father

On Friday morning, Tajinder Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police from his home in Janakpuri, Delhi, in connection with an FIR registered on April 1. In a big allegation, BJP’s Tajinder Bagga’s father, Preet Pal Singh Bagga alleged that the Punjab Police had not allowed his son to wear a turban during his arrest, and he was 'dragged forcibly' even as he pleaded. Preet Pal Singh had alleged that a group of men, some carrying weapons, barged into their house and asked for the whereabouts of Tajinder Bagga. When he refused to divulge the information, they allegedly slapped him.

An FIR based on his complaint has been lodged at the Janakpuri Police Station under Sections 452 (trespass), 365 (kidnap or abduction), 342 (wrongful confinement), 392 (robber), 295 (act to outrage religious feelings) 34 (acts done by several people in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, the Mohali Court on May 7 issued a second arrest warrant against the leader, asking the police to produce him before the Judicial Magistrate 'without fail'.