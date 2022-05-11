Minorities Targeted: Mehbooba Mufti's Takeaway As Yasin Malik Pleads Guilty In Terror Case

PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday somehow claimed that 'minorities in the country are being targeted' when asked about Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Mohammad Yasin Malik pleading guilty in a case relating to terrorism and secessionism. While answering Republic TV's question, Mufti said that Malik's matter is still Sub Judice and added that from journalists to students, everyone is being framed under some or other charges and the judiciary is not coming forward to take the stock of the incidents. Mufti further proclaimed that if the Central government doesn't stop, India's situation will soon become like Sri Lanka. PDP chief's remark on Yasin Malik came a day after Yasin Malik pleaded guilty to all the charges.

Yasin Malik pleads guilty, Mehbooba claims 'minorities targeted'

"Yasin Malik's matter is still a Sub judice matter. It is very unfortunate that the way minorities are being attacked, especially Muslims being attacked at this point in time, their houses are being bulldozed, and their lives are threatened. The Judiciary is not coming forward to take Suo Moto cognizance of such incidents which they should have taken ideally. So whenever this process is completed and I hope justice is done. If this is how our country will keep moving forward that someone says something and they are charged with sedition. This needs to stop, if this will not be stopped right now, our country's situation will become worse than Sri Lanka's. In Sri Lanka also there was the Hyper nationalism going on and now you can see the situation there", said Mehbooba Mufti.

Yasin Malik Pleads Guilty In Case Related To Terrorism & Secessionist Activities In J&K

Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Mohammad Yasin Malik on Tuesday pleaded guilty to all the charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), before a Delhi court in a case related to alleged terrorism and secessionist activities that disturbed the valley in 2017, the court sources said.

Malik told the court that he was not contesting the charges leveled against him including section 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act) and 20 (being a member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the IPC.

Special Judge Praveen Singh will hear on May 19 the arguments of quantum of sentence, where Malik may get a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

(Image: PTI)