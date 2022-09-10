'Minority Appeasement, Mafia & Mining': BJP Scorches JMM After Youth Set Ablaze In J'khand

Days after the shocking immolation of a young girl in Jharkhand's Dumka, another brazen attempt was made in the Garhwa district, where a man was set ablaze by miscreants following a scuffle. The victim, identified as Deepak Soni, was admitted to the Sadar Hospital in critical condition after some men poured petrol on his body and attempted to burn him alive.

The incident occurred in the Nagar Chitvishram village on Friday evening. A man named Kasamuddin Ansari has been accused of pouring petrol on Soni, who suffered severe burns on his head and face. The victim was rushed to the sub-divisional hospital for treatment and from there he was shifted to Sadar Hospital in Garhwa.

The incident comes barely two weeks after a 15-year-old girl was set on fire by a man named Shahrukh over an unreciprocated proposal. After a week-long battle, the minor succumbed to injuries at Rajendra Institute of Medical Science in Ranchi.

The back-to-back incidents have drawn strong condemnation from the Bharatiya Janata Party, which claimed that criminals feel emboldened due to the poor law and order in Jharkhand and the minority appeasement policies of the state government.

'Minority appeasement, Mafia & Mining'

Citing some recent incidents of minority persecution in the state, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "In Palamu, dozens of families belonging to the Mahadalit community were forced out by Islamist bigots. Now in Garhwa, a youth named Deepak Sonii has been set ablaze by Kasamuddin Ansari. Right before this, Ankita was set ablaze by Sharukh.

"The reason why these criminals feel emboldened to take the law and order into their hands is that they know nothing will happen to them due to the minority appeasement sarkar," he told Republic. "Today the JMM is the MMM government-- a government of Minority appeasement, Mafia, and Mining," the BJP leader added.

He attacked the JMM government saying, "CM Hemant Soren is only interested in saving his political seat and is in picnic mode, resulting in deteriorated law and order situation. The entire focus of the Jharkhand government is to protect its power and therefore they have no priority of saving law and order, the daughters, common man, tribals, and Dalits in Jharkhand."

Meanwhile, Jharkhand BJP state President Deepak Prakash also condemned the incident and expressed concern over the rise of crimes in the state. He claimed that these criminals have political protection as the Hemant Soren government is doing appeasement politics.