Minority Vote Is Returning: Congress MP Sees Silver Lining In Dismal MCD Poll Performance

As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a massive victory in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections bringing an end to BJP's 15-year rule on Wednesday, Congress has only managed to win 9 seats. However, despite the electoral debacle, the grand-old party has claimed that it is getting back it's traditional minority votes. Reacting to the results, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi said, "Our traditional minority vote is returning to us. The AAP is also fighting on footprints of BJP."

"Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia did not speak on the Bilkis Bano issue. We need to work hard. Congress's traditional voter is returning," the Congress MP added.

The high-stakes three-way civic poll battle was contested between the BJP, the AAP, and Congress. The voting for 250 wards in the national capital were held on December 4 with about 50% voter turnout and a total of 1,349 candidates were in the fray. BJP, and AAP both made claims and counter-claims of winning the elections. Meanwhile, as per the exit polls, Congress was not predicted to be a prominent challenger in the MCD polls.

AAP dislodges BJP in MCD by winning 134 wards

The MCD poll results for all 250 wards were declared on Wednesday with the AAP gaining majority by winning 134 wards while the BJP bagged 104. The Congress managed to win just nine wards.

The MCD has 250 wards and the simple majority mark is 126. The BJP, which exit polls predicted would suffer a massive defeat, put up a spirited fight, winning 104 wards. Three Independent candidates, including Shakeela Begum from Seelampur in northeast Delhi, have also won.