Misogynistic Tweet Row: NCPCR Issues Notice To Congress MLA, Seeks Response In Three Days

Congress MLA Jitu Patwari has invited a lot of flak for his sexist tweet, from all corners. After the National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma took cognizance of the matter and termed his tweet as highly offensive, the National Commission For Protection of Child Rights has also swung into action. The commission chief has sent a notice to the minister and sought his response within three days, from today.

The Congress leader made this tweet on the 24th June which read, "Instead of giving birth to a son, the Central Government has delivered five daughters like note ban, GST, price rise, unemployment and inflation. But it has failed to bear a son, called Vikas (development)."

The notice stated that "the tweet not only promoted the age-old practice of preferring a baby boy over that of the girl child leading to high rates of female foeticide in the country, the evil against which the commission is still fighting for it further demonstrated your mindset for the girl child in general."

The commission further said that as a public representative and eminent figure, a large chunk of people follow you and therefore it was unprincipled of you to make such a tweet.

While speaking to the Republic media network, the NCPCR chief Priyank Kanungo said, "The minister should immediately apologize from the children of the nation. We have asked him to revert within three days. If he fails to do so, NCPCR is empowered to take legal action against him."

The NCW too echoed the same sentiments and asked the leader to apologise. The statement released by the commission said "The commission condemns such misogynistic comments on daughters which send out a wrong message to the society. It is very unbecoming of a political leader to make such demeaning and misogynistic remarks against girls," the NCW said in a statement.

After all the criticism, the minister not only deleted his tweet but also issued a clarification saying that he was symbolising daughters as goddesses and his words have been misconceived. Major demands to sack the leader are also being made by several opposition leaders.

