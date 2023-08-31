'Missile Mein Fuel Nahi Hai': BJP Calls I.N.D.I.A Mumbai Meet Game Of 'musical Chairs'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) on Thursday, alleging their involvement in multibillion-rupee scams. The saffron party labelled the third meeting of the opposition alliance in Mumbai as a "musical chairs" exercise, highlighting the apparent lack of consensus on leadership within the bloc. In a jibe aimed at the opposition, the BJP drew parallels with the Chandrayaan-3 moon mission, asserting their determination to secure a third consecutive term in power.

Addressing the media, BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra, stated, "Today, the GM (Ghamandiya Meeting) is being held in Mumbai. Constituting such alliances is not something new; these people used to make such alliances even before 2014. They make alliances, pretend unity, and then end up fighting badly with each other during elections. This Ghamandiya Gathbandhan is another such move. It's nothing but a 'Musical Chair' going on among the Opposition Parties."

Your missile cannot be launched as it doesn't have fuel: BJP jibes I.N.D.I.A

Patra further criticised the alliance as being driven by self-interest and compulsion rather than shared values. He emphasised the common minimum programme (CMP) touted by the opposition as their main agenda actually masked their intent to do the minimum work for maximum gains. Patra added, "We should not forget that the political parties which are having a meeting in Mumbai today are responsible for corruption cases worth Rs 20 lakh crore. Notably, CMP also means Common Maximum Parivarvaad (family politics)."

Employing a metaphor, Patra likened the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to Chandrayaan, suggesting that the NDA's success was imminent while the I.N.D.I.A bloc would fail to gain momentum. "We are Chandrayaan-3, and we will be successful. Our rover is already working on development, whereas the Congress party's missile will not take off as it does not have fuel. They have tried everything to launch their missile, but they have failed. Your missile cannot be launched as it doesn't have fuel," he quipped.

Patra concluded with a pointed observation, "The people of this country very well know whose vehicle will land and whose missile will not even get launched." The BJP's comments reflect the intensifying political rhetoric as the nation approaches the 2024 elections, with each party vying to establish dominance and sway public opinion in their favour.

As the anticipation intensifies for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled for next year, I.N.D.I.A is set to convene its third gathering in Mumbai on Thursday. This meeting marks a continuation of their previous discussions in Bengaluru and represents a step forward in their efforts to formulate a comprehensive strategy against the ruling NDA led by the BJP at the central level.