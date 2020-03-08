'Missing' MLA Bisahulal Singh Returns To Kamal Nath Camp; Attends Meeting At CM's House

Amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, an emergency meeting was called by Chief Minister Kamal Nath at his residence on Sunday. MLA Bisahulal Singh, who had gone "missing" was also a part of the meeting which included many State Ministers. Earlier in the day, he was earlier seen leaving for Bhopal from Bengaluru with Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Surendra Singh Baghel.

A missing person complaint about Congress MLA Bisahulal Singh was registered at TT Nagar police station in Bhopal on Thursday. The elected member of the state Legislative Assembly from Anuppur, Bisahulal Singh is one of the eight legislators who had been missing for the past week.

Cong Minister 'escorts' Bisahulal Singh to Bhopal

The Congress leadership in Madhya Pradesh shared a picture of state cabinet minister Surendra Singh Baghel sitting with Bisahulal Singh at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. Baghel escorted Singh back to MP and the two arrived in Bhopal in on Sunday evening.

Fast-paced developments in MP Politics

According to sources, out of the four missing MLAs, two MLAs -- Surendra Singh Shera and Bisahulal Singh -- are back. Sources say that two Congress MLAs -- Hardeep Singh Dang and Raghuraj Kansana are still missing.

On Friday, Hardeep Singh Dang, the MLA from Suwasra, was reported to have sent his resignation letter, accusing the Congress of factionalism and corruption. However, Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati said Dang had not submitted the resignation to him in person, and that appropriate steps would be taken once it was done.

On Tuesday, the Congress had alleged that 10 MLAs who support its government in Madhya Pradesh had been taken by the BJP to the Gurugram hotel. Late that night, the party claimed to have “rescued” six of them – four of the Congress and one each of the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party.

In the 230-seat Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the Congress has 114 MLAs and the BJP has 107. Out of the rest of the seats, the BSP has two and the Samajwadi Party has one. Four are Independent MLAs, while two seats are currently vacant.

(With agency inputs)