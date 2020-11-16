'Missing Sushil Modi' Admits Nitish Kumar; Says 'BJP's Decision' To Drop Him As Bihar DyCM

Talking to the media after taking oath as the Bihar CM on Monday, Nitish Kumar confessed that he will miss working with his former deputy Sushil Kumar Modi. Sushil Kumar Modi, who has been Kumar's deputy since 2005, has not been included in the Bihar Cabinet this time. At the same time, Kumar stressed that it was ultimately BJP's decision whom it chooses to retain as a Minister.

On being asked whether Modi's capabilities should be utilised, Kumar reiterated that BJP should be asked that question. On this occasion, the JD(U) president stated that the newly sworn-in NDA government will work for the welfare of the people. Earlier on November 15, the former Bihar Deputy CM maintained that BJP has given him a lot in 40 years of his political career and agreed to work in any new role assigned to him by the party.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar remarked, "As per the people's decision, the NDA government has been formed again. We will work together to serve the people." On Sushil Modi's absence from the Cabinet, he said, "It is the BJP's decision that who will remain Ministers and who will function as the Deputy CM. It is their call."

#WATCH | "Yes," says Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on being asked if he will be missing Sushil Modi - BJP leader and former deputy CM of the state during Kumar's previous tenure.



BJP's Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were sworn-in as Deputy CMs today. pic.twitter.com/NSHcJsFcCr — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020

It is the decision of the BJP to not field Sushil Modi as the Deputy Chief Minister. They should be asked about this: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar https://t.co/zWyDZ3FBRt — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020

NDA allies take oath as Ministers

Meanwhile, 4-time BJP MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were sworn in as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar. Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Vijendra Prasad Yadav, Ashok Choudhary, and Mewa Lal Choudhary of the JD(U) took oath as Ministers. 4 other MLAs of BJP- Mangal Pandey, Amarendra Pratap Singh, Jivesh Kumar Mishra and Rampreet Paswan were also included in the Bihar Cabinet. The smaller allies too got representation with HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi's son Santosh Kumar Suman and VIP founder Mukesh Sahani bagged ministerial berths.

2020 Bihar Assembly election

The 2020 Bihar Assembly election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05% as against that of 56.66% in the 2015 polls. The polls turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against that of 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JD(U), Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively. With 4 seats each, VIP and HAM (S) had a crucial role to play in the ruling alliance breaching the majority mark. Similarly, AIMIM made a huge mark in Bihar politics as 5 of its candidates were declared winners.

