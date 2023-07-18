Mission 2024 On NDA & Opposition's Agenda; Here's The Seat Share In 2019 Polls

Political temperatures are rising with parties gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with simultaneous meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and opposition parties witnessed today (July 18). While the NDA led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking to expand its footprint, the opposition parties are trying to find a common platform in their bid to challenge the former.

Leaders of 26 parties, after their meeting, have decided to call the alliance Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A). Its leaders announced that their agenda was to remove hate from the country and to ensure inclusive development for all.

On the other hand, the meeting of the BJP-led NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi saw the presence of 39 parties.

While both the sides look to bolster their camp as the 2024 polls approach, here's a look at the 2019 Lok Sabha elections where the BJP-led NDA registered a massive victory with the saffron party itself securing majority in the Lok Sabha with 303 seats, with its alliance partners bagging another 30.

NDA seats in 2019 polls

Party Seats Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 303 Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde faction 13 Nationalist Congress Party- Ajit Pawar faction 2 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (EPS) 1 Apna Dal (SONEYLAL) (ANUPRIYA PATEL) 2 Others 12

UPA and other parties

Party Seats Indian National Congress (INC) 52 NCP- Sharad Pawar faction 5 Shiv Sena- Uddhav Thackeray faction 9 Trinamool Congress (TMC) 22 DMK 23 Samajwadi Party 5 JMM 1 Aam Aadmi Party 1 CPM 3 CPI 2 JDU 16 IUML 3 Kerala Congress (M) 1 RSP 1

Even as the opposition parties were preparing for the meet with the aim of defeating the NDA, PM Modi mocked the unity meeting and stated that Indian votersv have already decided to bring the ruling government back to power in 2024 while "those responsible for the plight of the country" have opened their shops.