Mission 2024? Telangana CM KCR To Float National Party, Says Policies Being Formulated

In a major national political development, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao announced on September 11, that he will soon launch a national party. He said, similar to the run-up to the launch of the Telangana movement, there is a consensus among experts, who were consulted, over a common agenda.

An official release read, "There has been a consensus on the alternative national agenda after prolonged discussions with intellectuals, economists and experts from various fields like we did before the start of Telangana movement," and further added a national party will soon be launched, "Very soon, the formation of a national party and formulation of its policies will take place," said Rao's Office.