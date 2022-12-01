'Misused Official Position': Inquiry Report's Findings On Satyendar Jain's VVIP Treatment

Shocking details have emerged in the inquiry committee report on the alleged VVIP treatment provided to jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Minister Satyendar Jain. The committee comprising of Principal Secretary (Home), Principal Secretary (Law) and Secretary (Vigilance) found that the Delhi minister allegedly violated the norms and rules of the prison and misused his official position to enjoy special treatment and facilities in the jail.

According to the report, five inmates named Rinku (POCSO accused), Afsar Ali, Manish (POCSO accused), Sonu Singh and Dilip Kumar were allegedly pressurised by the Jail administration (including Jail Superintendent, Jail Warden and Jail Munshi) to provide "special services" to Satyendar Jain.

"Underlines that a retinue of Jail officials including Wardens, Munshis and other staff were involved in the service of Satyendar Jain," the report said.

The Committee also allegedly found collusion on the part of then-DG Prison Sandeep Goel with the AAP leader and recommended departmental proceedings against Goel for extending VIP treatment to Satyendar Jain.

'Services offers were not voluntary but out of fear'

"The inmates did not offer any service to Satyendar Jain voluntarily or out of 'love and affection' as cited by the suspended Jail Superintendent Ajit Kumar. Instead, the inmates feared that if they refused to obey, they would be given 'Punishment Ticket' or tortured in the jail," the report revealed.

The massage given by POCSO accused Rinku was allegedly facilitated by jail authorities as special treatment to Satyendar Jain, the report said, adding that Rinku does not have "any training or course either in masseur work or for doing physiotherapy".

'Jain's wife frequently visited him'

Satyendar Jain’s wife Poonam Jain and other family members allegedly had frequent meetings with the minister in Jail in blatant violation of rules and with the collusion of senior jail officials including Goel and the suspended Jail Superintendent Ajit Kumar.

Geol had also allegedly met Jain in his jail cell for about 50 minutes on October 6, 2022. Also, "The then Jail Superintendent Ajit Kumar interacted with Satyendar Jain in his cell for about 15 minutes on 12.09.2022."

The report claimed that there was a benami use of the jail account cards of other inmates by Jain to purchase fruits and food and other items for his personal use. "These jail account cards were recharged by the Jail warden and other financially well-off inmates," it said.