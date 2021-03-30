Mithun Chakraborty & Hiran Chatterjee Hold Kharagpur Roadshow; Project WB Election Results

Ahead of the second phase of elections in West Bengal on April 1, actor and politician Mithun Chakraborty held a roadshow to support Bengali actor Hiran Chatterjee, who recently joined the BJP as its candidate from the Kharagpur Sadar assembly seat. The second phase of elections on April 1 will see polling in 30 assembly constituencies spread across four districts in Bankura, West Midnapore, East Midnapore, and South 24 Parganas, including the crucial Nandigram seat where Mamata Banerjee is taking on her former aide Suvendu Adhikari.

During the roadshow in Kharagpur, Mithun Chakraborty talked to Republic TV and lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who raised questions on the EVMs. West Bengal Chief Minister raised the question on the EVM after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said they will win 26 out of 30 seats where voting took place in the first phase. Mamata had also asked the Union Home Minister to wait until May 2 (the result day of the West Bengal elections).

"He (Amit Shah) said that's what I think. It was a judgment, I say we will win 28 seats out of 30. It is all judgments of individuals, if Sir (Amit Shah) has said 26 then he must he thought something," said Mithun Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, Bengali actor and politician Hiran Chatterjee also lashed out at the TMC during the roadshow at Kharagpur. On getting massive support of common people during the roadshow, Hiran said that the Police Raj is over now. "We don't have police or any government officials but they have come to support us," he said.

'People of Bengal will not let West Bengal turn into Pakistan'

Hiran also responded to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's comment that Bengal will become mini Pakistan if Mamata Banerjee voted to power. "No-one from Bengal will let this happen. The people of Bengal will keep West Bengal only West Bengal. The challenge is already over, now the fight is going on only on the margin. Kharagpur Sadar's people have already made the BJP victorious. They don't want to keep those thieves (TMC) in the power."

