Mithun Chakraborty Calls TMC Stint A 'bad Decision'; Slams Critics Saying 'I Am A Cobra'

Regretting his stint with the TMC, actor Mithun Chakraborty on Sunday, claimed that while he did not blame anyone, it was a bad decision to join TMC. Terming himself a 'cobra', he said he would finish his critics in 'one bite'. Chakraborty joined BJP in the presence of PM Modi at BJP's Brigade rally in Kolkata. Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

PM Modi quips 'instead of Bhowanipore, Mamata's scooter has decided to fall in Nandigram'

Mithun: 'Regret joining TMC'

"People say I was an extremist, I did politics of extremism but I did not stay with any politician. I left TMC and I won't point finger at anyone in TMC. I will say it was my bad decision," he said. He also gave a new twist to his own movie dialogue saying, "I am not 'Jol Dhora', I am not 'Bele Bora', I am a pure cobra. You will be finished in one bite. Now, remember the new slogan -- Ek chhobole chhobi," he said.

Explaining his decision to join BJP, he added," Since my childhood, I had a desire of helping the poor and today I got a chance. I was Mazdoor union chairman for 25 years, but I don't publicise. As PM said that, there is a party that wants to work for the poor. Now if I want to fulfill my dream you can call me selfish. I want to stand by the poor people and fight for them. BJP is making govt for sure." Mithun Chakraborty met BJP election in-charge Kailash Vijaywargiya who confirmed the actor's joining.

Actor Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP; says 'I always wanted to work for people of Bengal'

Mithun's TMC stint

Chakraborty - a Trinamool MP - had resigned from Rajya Sabha in 2013 amid the Saradha Chit Fund scam, as per reports. The actor who was Saradha's brand ambassador was questioned by the CBI for allegedly receiving payment of Rs 2 crores - which was returned by the actor to ED in 2015. He had reportedly denied involvement in the scam and has stated that any transactions between him and the group were professional fees as the brand ambassador of the company. While Chakraborty had met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in February, he had dismissed any political agenda.

From 'Aar Noi Annay' to 'Khela Hobe': Here are PM Modi's Bengali quips at Brigade rally

BJP's saffron push

The saffron party is gearing for a tough battle in Bengal - aiming to attain more than 200 seats, while fielding Suvendu Adhikari against Mamata Banerjee at Nandigram - releasing its first list of 57 poll candidates. The BJP had already politically divided Bengal into five parts - North Bengal, Rath Bang (South Western District), Nabadwip, Medinipur and Kolkata, focusing its work on booth levels in these regions. With over 65,000 booth committees and 14,000 Shakti Kendra constituted, the BJP has appointed five veterans as central observers - with the final call to be taken by Amit Shah. BJP has also seen an inrush of disgruntled TMC leaders like - Suvendu Adhikari and his two brothers, Rajib Banerjee, Jitendra Tiwari, Vaishali Dalmiya, Dinesh Tiwari and recently Mithun Chakraborty. BJP eyes to forms its first government in Bengal where Mamata Banerjee holds fort with 194 of the 294-member assembly.

FULL SPEECH: PM Modi pushes "Asol Poribortan", lashes at Anti-Bengal TMC at Brigade rally

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.