Mithun Chakraborty Draws Ire For 'TMC MLAs In Touch' Claim; Oppn Fires 'mentally Ill' Jibe

Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty came under fire from TMC and Congress after claiming that 38 MLAs of the Mamata Banerjee-led party are in touch with BJP. Speaking to the media, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury jibed that Chakraborty only knows "dialogue delivery" and urged BJP to give a clarification. On the other hand, TMC MP Dola Sen opined, Chakraborty is a well-known actor. Actors & artists know how to see varied dreams, we're common populace, we don't see so many varied dreams. All the very best wishes to Mithun Chakraborty for all the dreams he's been seeing".

Her party colleague and RS MP Santanu Sen went one step further by alleging that the TMC-turned-BJP leader had a "mental illness". He claimed, "Some days ago, Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to a hospital for many days. I felt that he was not physically unwell, but was diagnosed with mental illness. Otherwise, nobody staying in Bengal can say such a thing. He knows that only 77 persons could win after giving the call for '200 plus' seats".

Addressing a media briefing a day earlier, Mithun Chakraborty asserted, "I am giving you breaking news. Get ready. When I am sitting in front of you now, 38 TMC MLAs are in touch with BJP. 21 of them are in direct contact (with me)."

Mithun Chakraborty is a well-known actor & knows dialogue delivery. BJP should give clarification. The party in power in Bengal was made from horse-trading people & MLAs from other party. No wonder, if their MLAs are for sale: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury pic.twitter.com/sW8ad15a64 — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2022

The exodus of BJP MLAs

Chakraborty's claim comes even as BJP has seen a massive exodus of its own MLAs after TMC bagged 213 seats in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls. For instance, BJP national vice president Mukul Roy and his son Subhrangshu rejoined TMC in the presence of CM Mamata Banerjee and her nephew on June 11, 2021. While Roy won the Krishnanagar Uttar seat in Nadia district, his son who joined the party in May 2019 was defeated from the Bijpur seat from where he was the incumbent MLA. As per sources, he was unhappy after being ignored in the election campaign and for the Leader of Opposition's post.

After a brief lull, Tanmoy Ghosh who won in Bishnupur on a BJP ticket switched allegiance to TMC on August 30, 2021. Biswajit Das and Soumen Roy, the sitting BJP legislators from Bagda and Kaliaganj respectively followed suit. Meanwhile, Jagannath Sarkar and Nisith Pramanik chose to retain their Lok Sabha seats despite winning the Assembly polls. On October 27, 2021, Krishna Kalyani became the 5th BJP legislator to jump ship to the Mamata Banerjee-led party. Thus, BJP has 71 members in the state Assembly now. The infighting in BJP has continued even after Sukanta Majumdar was appointed as the WB unit chief.