Last Updated:

Mithun Chakraborty Hopeful Of BJP's Victory In WB, Urges Voters 'go & Grab Your Rights'

On Thursday, Mithun Chakraborty in a conversation with Republic, claimed that the BJP will change the plight of the people of West Bengal if voted to power.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, actor & politician Mithun Chakraborty during a roadshow in West Bengal on Thursday appealed to the people to keep supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party and affirmed that the saffron party would change their deplorable condition. Outlining that it is a democracy, he said, "Don't beg for your rights, go and grab them." Talking about the elections, he said, I am hopeful that the party will get a majority and form the government." 

READ | Amit Shah assures free travel for women if BJP comes to power, slams 'syndicate' in Bengal

Sure of winning 200+ seats: Rajnath Singh

Earlier on Thursday, Rajnath Singh also held an election rally in the Joypur district of West Bengal. In the rally, the Defence Minister, just like Chakraborty, made it clear that the saffron party is going to come off with flying colours in the upcoming assembly elections in the State.

READ | Sisir Adhikari gives interesting verdict on who will win WB polls; will attend PM's rally

"I am very confident that in Bengal BJP is going to win more than 200 seats", he said while vividly stating that democracy runs on the basis of the Consitution and not on the basis of arrogance. 

READ | BJP complains to EC over Mamata Banerjee seeking votes for WB election on 'communal lines'

Taking a dig at her slogan of "Ma Mati Manush", he stressed that in the last 10 years, none of the three has been well protected by her, and instead, there has emerged a situation of hatred, of violence in the State like never before, "You can feel the hatred, the violence even in her speech," he added and appealed to the voters to bring a change. 

Didi's slogan is "Mera Vikas and TMC ka Vikas": Yogi Adityanath 

Not just Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanth also attacked Banerjee in a rally in West Midnapore of West Bengal and asserted that during the 10 years of her time as the Chief Minister of West Bengal, she did not do anything worth significance, and instead worsened the condition of poverty in the state. 

Reiterating the saffron party's concern over the lingering corruption in the State, he asserted that the Chief Minister did not let any industry settle, and those that were already there were also shut down, so as to let the business of the goons of Banerjee and her party prosper. 

Pointing out that Banerjee did not try to uplift the condition of the poor, fishermen or farmers, he took a jibe at her and affirmed that she believes in the slogan "Mera Vikas and TMC Vikas while the saffron party is hell-bent on "Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas".

West Bengal Polls 

Now that the first phase of the election is not even two days away, the election campaigns are going on in full swing in the State. BJP has put all its star campaigners, like Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh among others on the forefront to bolster its chances in this eight-phased election, the result of which will come out on May 2. 

Though the TMC enjoys 222 seats, it has a major threat from the saffron party, which has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42. 

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND