'Mithun Chakraborty Joining PM Modi On Stage Will Make People Of Bengal Happy': BJP

Responding to reports of Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty sharing the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his rally at Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata on March 7, BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday said that the party will welcome the actor if he comes to the BJP. While speaking to reporters, Kailash Vijayvargiya said that in the rally there will only be public and Narendra Modi, who is the biggest celebrity. " We'll welcome those coming in, if Mithun Chakraborty comes, we will welcome him," he added.

BJP on Mithun Chakraborty joining PM Modi rally

While speaking to ANI, West Bengal BJP vice president Arjun Singh said, "If Mithun Chakraborty comes, it will be good, both for Bengal as well as our party. If he comes on a stage where there is Prime Minister, the people of Bengal will be happier."

Calling PM Modi's upcoming rally in the poll-bound state of West Bengal the biggest rally in the history of the state, the BJP National General Secretary said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is now afraid of losing. Stating that during the last Assembly elections, TMC Supremo had given 57 tickers to minorities, he said that this year, she has given only 42 tickets to them.

As this is going to be the first rally of the Prime minister after the announcement of Assembly elections in West Bengal, the saffron party is going the extra mile to ensure that PM Modi's rally at the Brigade Parade ground on March 7 witnessed a historical crowd.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to hold the first rally in West Bengal on March 7 after the announcement of the assembly poll schedule. The rally will be held at the Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata. According to party sources, many folk artists have been invited to perform at the event.

West Bengal polls

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. On the other hand, the BJP won 18 out of 42 parliamentary seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The saffron party has kickstarted a fierce campaign as it aims to unseat the TMC government. Both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda exuded confidence in the party winning more than 200 seats in the Assembly polls. The Congress-Left-ISF alliance is also in the poll fray while AIMIM too has announced its intention to make its political debut in the state.

Announcing the dates of the Assembly polls on February 26, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora mentioned that 18.68 crore persons will decide the fate of 824 seats in the aforesaid 4 States and one Union Territory at 2.7 lakh polling stations. In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. As per the phases, the polling in the state will be conducted on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2.

