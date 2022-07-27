Mithun Chakraborty Makes Massive Revelation, Claims '21 TMC MLAs Are In Touch With Me'

In a massive revelation, actor-turned-politician leader Mithun Chakraborty claimed that as many as 21 MLAs of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party are in touch with him. Addressing a press briefing, the BJP leader slammed the alleged involvement of Mamata Banerjee's Minister Partha Chatterjee in the Bengal SSC recruitment case and claimed that it was a Rs 2000 crore scam as opposed to the Rs 100 crore that it was being projected.

"Do you want to hear breaking news? At this moment, 38 TMC MLAs have very good relations with us, out of which 21 are in direct (contact with us). --Don't ask me to release the trailer, enjoy the music," said Mithun Chakraborty.

"I don't speak on personal things. Just want to say if there is no evidence against anyone then sleep peacefully but if there is evidence no power in this world can save you. It's a Rs 2000 crore scam not a Rs 100 crore scam but I won't comment further," he added.

He also alleged that there were attempts to defame the BJP over the investigation being carried out central agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). "Show me one incident that proves BJP indulges in violence. There is not a single incident. All these are rumors that BJP is anti-Muslim, are nefarious elements that are trying to decimate the party," he said.

"The agencies are there to investigate. BJP is a party of the Constitution. We can't cross our lines, if I do they will pick me up and throw me as well. ED and CBI are not of BJP. If one has done no wrong, one need not worry. And if one has done wrong then no power in the world can save you," Chakraborty stated.

Partha Chatterjee's arrest divides TMC

It is important to mention that Mithun Chakraborty's claim that TMC MLAs are in touch with him comes amidst speculation that the Mamata Banerjee-led party is divided over Chatterjee's arrest. As per sources, the old guard in TMC wants him to continue in his party positions and as a minister. However, the younger section of the party is gunning for his removal.

Earlier, the ED revealed that Partha Chatterjee dialed CM Mamata Banerjee 4 times after his arrest in the SSC scam but the calls went unanswered. As a person has the right to inform someone of his arrest, Chatterjee chose to apprise the TMC supremo. However, the arrest memo stated that Banerjee didn't pick up his calls at 2.32 a.m., 2.33 a.m., 3.37 a.m., and 9.35 a.m.

Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the ED after raids at his Kolkata residence for over 26 hours. Moreover, it seized over Rs 20 crore in cash from his aide Arpita Mukherjee's residential premises. He was sent to ED custody till July 25. A special PMLA court in Kolkata on Monday extended his ED remand and sent his aide Arpita Mukherjee to the investigation agency's custody till August 3.