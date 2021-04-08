Mithun Chakraborty's Roadshow Cancelled; BJP Protests On The Streets Of Kolkata

Massive ruckus took place in Kolkata on Thursday over the cancellation of Bollywood star and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty's roadshow. Mithun's roadshow was called off as it was not given permission, following which the Bengal BJP staged a protest near Parnasree Police station at the capital city of the state.

Mithun Chakraborty himself questioned the cancellation, and said, "I have done almost 37 campaigns today. I want to know the cause of canceling the roadshow. Did you see anything coming from our side that could start violence? All of it is coming from that side. Where is the problem in law and order from our side?"

West Bengal BJP Vice President Jayprakash Majumdar said, "The partition police system has been made by Mamata Banerjee during her regime of last 10 years. And it becomes a little taste for the election commission who does not have their own human resources and are entirely dependent on the state administration and the state police to undergo this difficult challenge. And the state police is trying to create hurdles for the BJP and its programmes in the state."

Meanwhile, BJP National President JP Nadda held a roadshow in Dinhata, Coochbehar on Thursday. During the roadshow, he said "This gathering here wants to give rest to Mamata Ji and give work to BJP. Attack on Dilip Ghosh is unfortunate. This is what Mamata ji's goons do. Even I was attacked."

West Bengal Assembly Polls

The first phase concluded with a voter turnout of 82 percent, the second phase concluded with a voter turnout of 80.43 percent, and, the third phase concluded with a voter turnout of 83.93 percent. Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.