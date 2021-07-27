Mizoram CM Zoramthanga Saddened At Death Of Assam Policemen; Offers 'retaliation' Defence

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Tuesday, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga expressed grief over the death of Assam police personnel in the clashes at the border. Explaining his state's version of events, he stated that the trouble ensued when over 200 Assam policemen along with the IGP and District Magistrate entered Mizoram. According to him, the Assam Police personnel opened fire despite being requested to go back which was followed by retaliation from their Mizoram counterparts.

The Mizo National Front president added, "Both of us, the Assam Chief Minister and myself, we spoke to the Union Home Minister. The Union Home Minister said that let the Assam police go back again. I said that is agreed. So, they went back. In the course of the firing, I am saddened that 6 Assam policemen were killed and more than 50 people were injured. On our side, one of our policemen was slightly injured."

On this occasion, the Mizoram CM lamented that such a clash took place days after the Northeastern states had a fruitful discussion on resolving the border disputes during a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He exuded confidence that things are now moving in the right direction. Responding to a specific question, he confirmed the CRPF had stepped in to quell the tensions.

The Assam-Mizoram border dispute

The dispute over the 165 km-long Assam-Mizoram boundary dates back to the days of British colonial rule. Essentially, Mizoram has deep reservations about a 1933 notification that demarcated the boundary between Lushai Hills and the then princely state of Manipur. While the Assam government follows this, Mizoram has demanded that the boundary should be demarcated on the basis of the 1875 notification which was done in consultation with the Mizo chiefs.

According to the Assam government, the trigger for the present row was Mizoram breaching the existing status quo by commencing the construction of a road towards Rengti Basti thus "destroying" the Inner Line Forest Reserve in the Lailapur area besides building an armed camp in the same vicinity. It claimed that the Mizoram Police opened fire on the Assam officials and civilians from two dominating high features with automatic weapons including LMG. Maintaining that the Assam Police showed "remarkable restraint", it reiterated the commitment to maintain cordial relations and peace.