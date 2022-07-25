Mizoram CM Zoramthanga To Against Contest From Aizawl East I Constituency In 2023 Election

Mizoram Chief Minister and MNF president Zoramthanga on Monday said he would again contest from the Aizawl East I constituency in the Assembly elections next year.

The Mizo National Front president said the party is making massive efforts to increase its tally from 28 to 30 in the next year's Assembly elections.

Zoramthana said that newly inducted party member J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng will contest from the Serchhip seat and he from Aizawl East I constituency in the Assembly polls due next year.

Vanchhawng, a well known former journalist and news editor of a local cable news, joined the MNF on July 5.

"The MNF general headquarters has unanimously chosen J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng as the party's nominee for Serchhip constituency in the upcoming assembly polls in 2023," Zoramthanga said while addressing a public meeting at central Mizoram's Serchhip town on Monday.

Hitting out at main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Zoramthanga said the "party may even fail to retain its current six seats if it continues to function with the present situation. " Zoramthanga also said that the Congress is no more a "giant opponent and threat" to the MNF as the grand old party has "lost influence" at the Centre, Northeast and Mizoram.

In the 40-member assembly, the ruling MNF has 28 members, ZPM (6), Congress (5) and BJP (1).

Although the MNF is a member of BJP led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and an ally of the NDA government at the Centre, the party has no truck with the saffron party in Mizoram.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)