Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga, tendered an apology on Saturday, August 20, after a video of his daughter, Milari Chhangte, hitting an Aizawl-based dermatologist went viral. Taking to his official Instagram handle, Zoramthanga issued a public apology for his daughter's behaviour and asked for forgiveness from the doctor.

"We have nothing to justify or say in defence of our daughter's behaviour towards the doctor. We ask forgiveness from the doctor and the public", the Mizoram CM said in his statement.

Zoramthanga also revealed that he later visited the dermatologist and apologised to him in person as well. Previously, his son Ramthansiama had tendered an apology saying that his sister went out of control due to mental stress. However, Chhangte and the doctor are yet to be contacted for a reaction to the incident.

Doctors angry over the alleged assault

Soon after going viral, the video sparked outrage among the medical fraternity. Expressing their anger over the alleged assault, more than 800 doctors led by members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) staged a protest and wore black badges to work. Citing a protestor named Lalhlutthangi Hmar, PTI revealed that the incident occurred after Chhangte, who is the only daughter of the Mizoram CM, was asked to get an appointment prior to her visit to the clinic for consultation.

Seemingly miffed over this, Zoramthanga's daughter stormed into the clinic and was seen punching the dermatologist in the face before being forced out. "We want that such acts of violence against medical practitioners should never be repeated", the IMA's Mizoram branch said in the statement. The Mizoram CM, however, thanked the IMA for not initiating any strict action against his daughter for her behaviour.

