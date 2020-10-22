Amid Border Dispute, Mizoram Decides To Withdraw Forces From Assam Territory

In the wake of the territorial dispute at the Assam-Mizoram border, the Mizoram government has consented to pull out its forces from Assam's territory, on the latter's request, as per Home Secretary, Assam, Gyanendra Dev Tripathi. This development comes a day after Home Secretaries of both the States held a high-level meeting to resolve the issue. Joint Secretary, MHA Garg termed the meeting as a "fruitful one".

The meeting held on Wednesday was attended by Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (in-charge of North East) Satyendra Kumar Garg, Home Secretary, Mizoram, Pi Lalbiaksangi, and Home Secretary, Assam, Gyanendra Dev Tripathi.

"In view of the present situation, we requested the Mizoram Government to withdraw the forces in the Assam side which they had deployed. The Government of Mizoram has agreed to our request. So, the problem of deployment of forces has been resolved," Tripathi told reporters.

Pulling out of forces will begin soon, Assam government official said. On Wednesday, both sides had agreed to restore peace and tranquillity along with the border areas and will also instil a sense of security among the people. Furthermore, as a part of confidence-building measures, both sides would have interaction and coordination once in a month at the Deputy Commissioner, SP, and DFO level to rule out any issues.

Mizoram Government will ensure security to the truckers coming from Assam side and requested the Assam Government to start the movement of stranded vehicles, said Mizoram Home Secretary Pi Lalbiaksangi.

Earlier on October 18, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal spoke to Mizoram CM Zoramthanga about the incident at the Assam-Mizoram border. He said that the two have agreed to maintain law and order in Thinghlun, Saihapui and Vairengte areas of Mizoram and Assam's Cachar and Karimganj.

What happened at the State border?

Mizoram's Kolasib district deputy commissioner H Lalthlangliana told PTI that a large number of Vairengte residents assembled when some people from Assam, armed with sticks and dao, pelted stones at a group near the auto-rickshaw stand on the outskirts of the border village on Saturday evening. The irate mob from Vairengte retaliated and set on fire about 20 temporary bamboo huts and stalls built along the national highway by residents of Lailapur despite a prohibitory order being in place, he said. The state government imposed Section 144 in the border areas on Sunday.

Assam claims that the incident was the handiwork of miscreants to create disturbance in the community. Assam's forest Minister Parimal Shuklabaidya told PTI that such incidents happen in the area every year as people from both sides illegally cut trees. He also visited Lailapur during the day and interacted with the people. Security has been beefed up in Lailapur and along the inter-state border, the Assam government said in the statement. Mizoram claims that a 509-square-miles stretch of the inner-line reserve forest notified in 1875 was the actual Mizoram's boundary with Assam, which has led to locals often clashing over it.

(With Inputs from ANI)