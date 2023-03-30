Mizoram: Lunglei Municipal Council polls records over 74% voter turnout

Over 74 per cent of voter turnout was recorded in the first Lunglei Municipal Council polls that ended peacefully on Wednesday, an official said.

Altogether, there were 40,548 electorates, including 21,245 female voters, in the LMC.

"The voter turnout was recorded at 74.26 per cent after polling ended peacefully at 4 pm," the official said.

Polling to the 11-member civic body began at 7 am.

At least 165 polling officials and 158 policemen were deployed for the local body elections.

Forty-two candidates were in the fray for the LMC polls.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and opposition parties - Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Congress - fielded candidates in all the seats, while the BJP contested in nine.

The counting of votes will be held on April 3.