Mizoram’s Chakma district council head resigns

Aizawl, Oct 4 (PTI) Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Durjya Dhan Chakma of Mizo National Front (MNF) has resigned from his post, the second CEM to have resigned in six months, officials said.

The resignation come in the wake of a petition to the council chairman last week seeking Chakma's removal on grounds of misuse of power and defamation of the Council.

Prabin Chakma, an officer of the CADC said that Chakma, who assumed the CEM office on April 6, tendered his resignation to the governor on Sunday.

Durjya Dhan Chakma said that he voluntarily resigned from the CEM post for the welfare of the council and the MNF party.

"My decision will pave way for a long-lasting solution to the prevailing political imbroglio within the MNF party and CADC. It is my ardent hope that CADC prospers and scales new heights under a new leadership," he said.

A separate FIR was also registered against Durjya Dhan Chakma for allegedly sexually molesting a woman on September 30.

Durjya Dhan Chakma had successfully contested the council poll held in April 2018 on an MNF ticket from Kamalanagar North constituency.

With the resignation of Durjya Dhan Chakma, the Executive Committee stands dissolved and the monsoon session was held without transaction of any business in the absence of an Executive Committee.

Meanwhile, MNF leader Rasik Mohan Chakma, has been elected as the new leader of the party’s Legislature Party.

Rasik Mohan Chakma was disqualified on September 20 by the council chairman Mohan Chakma for allegedly enjoying the benefit of MLA pension as well as salary as a council member.

However, he submitted a representation stating that the power to disqualify any member of the council is vested only in the governor.

Following the representation, the governor had on October 1, stated in an order that the disqualification notification issued on September 20 will cease to be operative with immediate effect.

Rasik Mohan Chakma had also moved to the Gauhati High Court over his disqualification. The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday. PTI COR JRC JRC

