MK Alagiri Denies Forming New Party Ahead Of TN Assembly Polls: 'Will Consult Cadre First'

With several speculations floating around the creation of a new party by late M Karunanidhi's elder son ahead of the 2021 Assembly Polls, MK Alagiri has categorically denied all the rumours. Confirming that no decision has been taken yet, Alagiri has stated that he will consult his party cadre and then announce the formation if there is. He has also denied the speculated meeting between him and the Union Minister Amit Shah, who is set to visit Chennai on November 21.

Speaking to Republic TV on Tuesday, MK Alagiri said, "There is nothing like that (on forming a new party). Whatever it is, I have already told you all that I will take any new good step further only after consulting with my cadres. All those are rumours and it is false. He (BJP Murugan) has said it, he has given his advice and that is great."

"Whether I start a party or no, maybe, I will consult with my party people and then do it," Alagiri added.

Earlier in the day, a senior BJP leader was earlier quoted by a prominent daily stating that the meeting between Shah and Alagiri is likely to happen on November 21 in Chennai. Commenting upon the floating speculations of an alliance between the BJP and MK Alalgiri, Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan remarked that he is not aware of any such communication. However, he also stated that the party is ready to welcome Alagiri if the exiled DMK leader wishes to join.

I didn't receive official communication. I didn't speak with MK Alagiri (son of M Karunanidhi & brother of DMK president MK Stalin), I don't know anything. Many people are joining our party. If he comes and joins, we are ready to welcome him: Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan pic.twitter.com/9bMcGSRWsJ — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2020

Meanwhile, the relations between the ruling AIADMK and BJP have been strained after the ruling party in Tamil Nadu on Monday said it would not allow the latter's 'Vel Yatra' and permit attempts towards what it called 'politics of vote bank' based on religion. Assembly elections are due during April-May 2021 in Tamil Nadu. DMK lost power to archrival AIADMK in 2011 and could not snatch the reins of power from the ruling party in 2016 Assembly elections as well.

